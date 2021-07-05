Campaigners to stage a protest in Edwinstowe to secure trade union rights for directly employed Amazon workers
Campaigners will stage a protest as new poll reveals strong support for Unite’s campaign to secure trade union rights for directly employed Amazon workers and for workers in the gig economy.
The protest is planned to take place outside The Major Oak in Sherwood Forest at 11am on July 7.
The union is calling on Amazon’s Jeff Bezos to sign up to a ‘declaration of neutrality’, which includes commitments that recognise workers’ rights to unionise.
Unite executive officer, Sharon Graham, said: “Amazon workers have played a crucial part in people’s lives during the pandemic and the public expects fair employment practices and decent terms and conditions.
"Amazon attacks all attempts by workers to gain a collective voice of their own but it is now time for a new settlement. The public strongly supports Amazon workers’ right to trade union representation regardless of whether the workers are directly employed or if they work in the gig economy.”