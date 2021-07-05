Campaigners to stage a protest in Edwinstowe to secure trade union rights for directly employed Amazon workers

The protest is planned to take place outside The Major Oak in Sherwood Forest

The protest is planned to take place outside The Major Oak in Sherwood Forest at 11am on July 7.

The union is calling on Amazon’s Jeff Bezos to sign up to a ‘declaration of neutrality’, which includes commitments that recognise workers’ rights to unionise.

Unite executive officer, Sharon Graham, said: “Amazon workers have played a crucial part in people’s lives during the pandemic and the public expects fair employment practices and decent terms and conditions.