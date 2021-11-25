Due to a boundary error on the site notice of The Draft Local Plan the deadline for objections has been extended to December 1, 2021.

A consultation is underway over where 8,226 homes could be built between now and 2038, with 1,000 homes in Cauldwell Road, Sutton and 3,000 planned for greenbelt at Whyburn Farm, Hucknall,

Laura Gapski, who organised the Residents and Businesses against Cauldwell Road Development, had gone to handover a 1,669-strong petition to Ashfield District Council on November 15.

Laura Gapski (third from left) of the Bright Sparks Private Day Nursery with fellow campaigner Daniel Nightingale. They went to hand over the petition against the proposed housing development on Cauldwell Road in Sutton. Also handing over a petition, at the same time, were Hucknall Against the Whyburn Farm development campaign group members Mandy Shaw (left) and Jemma Chambers (right).

The director of Bright Sparks Private Day Nursery, which backs the Sutton site from Derby Road, has raised concerns over the ‘obliteration’ of green space and wildlife.

Whilst delivering the petition, which included 600 written signatures, with 1093 e-petitions, at the same time that the Hucknall Against the Whyburn Farm development campaign members handed over their own 4,000 signature petition, protesters were told of the amendment.

Laura said: "With the full council meeting to discuss the plans taking place the day after the deadline on December 2, I was anxious about accepting the deadline to submit our petition.

Laura Gapski, Bright Sparks manager, and Laura Hammond, deputy manager, with some of the nursery children.

“But I was assured our objections would be added to the agenda for December 2, so came away with our petition under my arm having bought more time to muster more objections.

“It’s important people object, the council needs to hear residents’ feelings. I urge people, make a stand and not be put off by the process.”

However, some campaigners had reported issues with the system.

Laura said: “Many had no response to emails, letters sent to Coun Relf and Coun Zadrozny left some deeply concerned correspondence hadn’t been noted or received.

Residents and Businesses Against Cauldwell Road Development Facebook Group image - the group fears the loss of green space and destruction of wildlife if the Ashfield Draft Local Plan goes ahead.

“There were changes to the email address for objections midway through consultation and abundant complaints about MAILER DEMON notices on objection emails.

“It meant many residents had to hand deliver objections, meaning only the most able and with time to spare could do so.”

A spokesperson for Ashfield District Council said The Draft Local Plan consultation commenced on October 4, advertised by a variety of means.

"Although there is no requirement as part of the consultation to put up any site notices for proposed allocations, we find this to be an effective way of bringing the consultation to local people’s attention.

"Site notices were put up at locations around the proposed Cauldwell Road allocation. Unfortunately there was an error to the boundary identified on the site notice, it was therefore agreed that the deadline date would be extended to December 1, 2021. The same date was agreed for any signatures to the petition.

“A full council meeting will be held on December 2, these meetings are scheduled months ahead of time. The agenda for the council meeting is available on the council’s website.

“The Draft Local Plan Consultation web page sets out that responses need to be sent through the on-line website response form, by email or by a paper copy to the Council.

"All responses will be analysed and taken into account in preparing the emerging Local Plan. Responses must be sent via the local plan web form or email, and should not be emailed to individual councillors.”