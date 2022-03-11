Hundreds sign petition in bid to save well-loved Cossall pub from being knocked down

The Gardeners Inn is in danger of being knocked down by developers.

Well-loved village pub The Gardeners Inn, on Awsworth Lane, Cossall, has been referred to as the ‘heart of the community’ by its neighbouring villages.

But pub licensee Sue Maxwell is now fighting to save her business after developers who gained ownership of the property last year intend to knock it down to make way for seven newbuild houses.

Despite being warned of a backlash from the community, plans are now in motion to begin the development.

The pub has been on the site since the 1950s and is considered to be a cornerstone for the community, regularly being used by several groups including a knitting club, scooter club and pool team.

The venue's Asset of Community Value (ACV), which exists to protect a place from being sold to developers without pursuing alternatives, expired in August 2021 and attempts to renew the status have been rejected by Broxtowe Borough Council.

Since receiving news of the ACV rejection, a number of initiatives have been set up by a new village campaign group to discuss a plan of action for saving the pub – including an online petition.

The petition reads: “So many pubs are closing per day and closing the Gardeners will leave a big effect on all local and far residents who come to the pub to catch up with so many friends and family, as well as a large amount of community groups which use the pub.

“Unfortunately, the land was unknowingly sold to developers, without given the chance for someone to buy and keep the pub, as a pub.

“The developers wish to knock down The Gardeners to build houses on the land, which will take away a massive part of the local community.

“The only people profiting from this will be the developers themselves and not the thousands of residents who use the pub daily, monthly and annually.

“The pub means so much to so many people.”

The campaign group consists of representatives of the clubs and teams that use the pub, as well as local residents.

Part of the group is Awsworth resident Faith Hutchinson-Welch, who said: “A lot of us grew up with this pub just down the road and it means a lot to so many people.

“It will be a very sad day if we lose our local pub. It’s the heart of the community, really.”

The campaigners are pleading with Broxtowe Borough Council to change its mind about renewing the ACV, thus protecting the pub.