Campaign launched to stop arson attacks in Mansfield

Crews from Mansfield and Edwinstowe will have fire appliances and an outreach vehicle parked outside Oak Tree Tesco and Oak Tree Primary School, between 10am-2pm on Sunday, May 30, to explain the danger and impact of fires – while encouraging parents to make sure their children avoid getting involved with starting blazes.

Representatives from Nottinghamshire Police, the Forestry Commission, Mansfield District Council and Sherwood Pines will also be taking part in the hard-hitting campaign.

The event follows a recent spate of deliberate fires in local nature reserves and sites of special scientific interest in the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters tackle a grass fire in the Oak Tree area of Mansfield

Tracey Straw, NFRS district prevention officer, said: “Deliberate fires, whether set with the intention of causing damage or as a result of campfires and barbecues, cause incredible harm and could even cost a firefighter or member of the public their life.

"Dealing with these fires also ties up our valuable resources and takes firefighters away from emergencies where they might be needed.

"We are using a variety of methods to get this message across and want to appeal to parents to talk to their children about this important issue.

"Parents or teachers who would like support in talking to young people are very welcome to email us at [email protected].”

Anyone who has any information about deliberate fire-setting in their community should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.