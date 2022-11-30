Calls for change in approach to tree planting as last year’s winter storm damage revealed

Almost 12,750 hectares of tree loss was caused by storms last winter in Great Britain, with approximately 3,350 hectares of damage recorded in England.

And light of this, Sir William Worsley, chair of the Forestry Commission, has called for landowners and forest managers to consider planting more diverse and resilient tree species and better designed woodlands in the face of a changing climate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their long-term prosperity will depend on their resilience to threats caused by climate change, such as stronger gales, drought, emerging pests and diseases, evolving weather patterns and more frequent, severe weather events.

Trees were damaged after storm's last year

Sir William Worsley said: “The figures highlight the challenges we are facing with a changing climate and more frequent and extreme storm events. The woodlands of the future need to be planted and managed differently if they are to not only survive but thrive in the future.

“Now and in the long-term, we need a wider range of tree species and age profiles across the country. This targeted approach will ensure the long-term resilience of our precious woodlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At a national scale, the level of loss is comparatively modest, but the loss of trees can also have a devastating impact on individual woodland owners, and we continue to support the forestry sector and partners with their recovery from winter storms.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Forestry Commission advice is for a greater variety of tree species to be planted to build our forests of the future. In addition, to counter future storm risk, forests and woodlands should have a broad range of trees at different ages, from seedlings to those more fully grown to foster a variety of sizes.

In addition, woodland managers, landowners and the forestry sector need to consider the most suitable trees for conditions now and in the future, as well as how they can alter thinning regimes to ensure the optimal structure of their woodlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad