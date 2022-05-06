The project aims to increase awareness about living kidney donation amongst ethnic minority groups.

Produced by the Centre of Ethnic Health Research (CEHR) and the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Applied Research Collaboration (ARC) East Midlands, the online display will portray people’s personal stories and experiences of living kidney donation through a variety of art, such as paintings, poems and drawings.

Funded by the NHS Blood and Transplant Community Investment Scheme, the 3D virtual project will primarily target South Asian, African and African Caribbean communities, of which have higher rates of kidney disease, and often need to wait longer for a kidney transplant.

The project aims to increase awareness about living kidney donation so submit your efforts before May 13.

Previous research has shown that ethnic minority groups may lack knowledge around the organ donation process, particularly in relation to their religion or cultural beliefs, causing them to be more hesitant about organ transplants.

Research Fellow, Dr Thomas Wilkinson, who is leading the project, said: “We know that health literacy is a significant barrier in ethnic minority groups in accessing quality healthcare and in the engagement of health promotion initiatives.

“We believe that our innovative, virtual 3D art exhibition will greatly help people of all abilities to engage with the project and develop an understanding for living kidney donation.”

The exhibition, which is due to be available by May, will be interspersed with statistics and information around donation, including the benefits of receiving a living kidney, living with one kidney, addressing misinformation and overcoming barriers.

Professor Kamlesh Khunti, who is the director of the NIHR ARC East Midlands and is also Professor of Primary Care Diabetes and Vascular Medicine at the University of Leicester, said: “Whilst we are aware from national and clinical data that kidney disease disproportionality affects a range of ethnic groups, we want the project to appeal to everyone, regardless of their specific ethnic group.

"When appropriate, we aim to host a public exhibition launch and display the work in partnership with the Attenborough Arts Centre.”

The deadline for submitting your piece is the Friday, May 13. To take part, and for more information, visit: https://ethnichealthresearch.org.uk/living-kidney-donation-art/.

