Call for local talent to take to the stage at this year’s The Full Shebang Festival

Applications are now open for the likes of singers, musicians, cabaret performers, circus performers, dancers, actors, poets, and spoken word and more, for up to 15 minutes of fame on the Shebang Introducing stage.

The Full Shebang Festival, organised by local arts charity First Art, is now in its fifth year. Free and open to everyone, the festival features acts from close to home and further afield and is a chance to bring high-quality performances to a wide range of people.

First Art’s Marketing and Audience Development Manager, Kate Learmouth, said:

The Full Shebang Festival has become a firm favourite in the annual events calendar in Mansfield.

“Every year we receive hundreds of surveys from audiences to look at ways to improve The Full Shebang. The idea of showcasing local talent on a dedicated stage came from local people, so we’re really excited about co-producing this with the local community.”

Applications for the Shebang Introducing stage are welcomed from both individuals, groups, and organisations who live, work, or are based in Mansfield or Ashfield district.

Performers will be paid a fee together with costs on the day which include travel and subsistence, access and technical and production costs. Every act will also be supported by a technical and production team on the day.

Applications close 10am on Friday 10 May. More information about the opportunity and details on how to apply are available at www.firstart.org.uk/shebangintroducing.

The festival features all kinds of performances, street theatre, live music and hands-on fun.

Year on year, First Art aims for the festival to be shaped increasingly by the local communities, working towards a festival co-produced by the people of Mansfield and nearby areas.

A panel comprising of First Art and members of the community will select the line-up for the Shebang Introducing stage. This community members on the panel are part of a group of people helping First Art shape cultural events and activities in the area.

Karl Greenwood, First Art Director said:

“Since last year’s festival, we’ve brought together a group of local people to help develop arts and cultural events in Mansfield including The Full Shebang. Co-producing events and activities with local communities is key to what we do and crucial to making sure people in the area are getting to see and take part in things that are representative and relevant to local people.

Outdoor performances, street theatre, live music and more attract thousands of people to the event

“We’re really excited about this opportunity to have more local artists involved and are looking forward to seeing applications from artists we know about, but also those we’re unfamiliar with

“If you fancy the chance to get in front of a bigger audience, this is a great opportunity to showcase your talents in front of thousands of people. We’ve tried to keep the application process straightforward as we want to encourage applications from a diverse range of artists and art forms.”