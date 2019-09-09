Call for drivers to think when parking after fire engine 'blocked' from getting to Rainworth emergency

Sherwood's MP has urged motorists think about emergency services when parking after a fire engine was "blocked" from getting to an emergency in Rainworth.

Firefighters from Blidworth Fire Station had to carry equipment to an incident after double parked cars blocked the fire engine from getting through.

The fire engine trapped.

Mark Spencer, MP for Sherwood said: "I want to ask everybody across the constituency to please ensure that when you are parking your car, you always have in the back of your mind, 'if a fire engine or an ambulance needed to, can it get by me?'."

The crew were called to Rugby Road, Rainworth, on September 9 when they met the obstruction.

In a post on Blidworth Fire Station's Facebook page, ​Seth Vasey, watch manager, said: "Due to double parking on the street, we had to get out the fire engine and carry life saving equipment 150 yards up the street on foot.

"If this had been a serious house fire, the consequences would have been dire and could have possibly led to prosecution.

The fire engine could not get past parked cars.

"May I also add that we have rights to 'forcibly move' vehicles that cause an obstruction to emergency vehicles."