Call for developer cash to be spent in Ashfield amid approval of 235 homes

Ashfield Council’s planning committee has approved plans for the homes on Cauldwell Road, off the A60 in Mansfield, close to West Nottinghamshire College.

The majority of the site sits within Ashfield, except for a small portion of its north-eastern boundary, in Mansfield district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nottinghamshire Council, the landowner, has put forward the plans with developer Arc Partnership.

Land off Cauldwell Road is earmarked for homes.

However, concerns were raised in the Ashfield planning meeting about developer financial contributions being directed towards Mansfield, including £8,288 for new books at Mansfield Library and £14,356.03 for a new recycling centre in the town.

The committee asked for this cash to be directed toward Ashfield facilities as a condition of approval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, said: “I will vote to refuse the application and request my members to do so, unless we change this.

“I would like the money from libraries to go to Sutton Library and if money is going to be used for improvements to a council recycling centre, to be used at the one in Kirkby.”

Coun Samantha Deakin, member for Central Sutton and New Cross, said: “These residents will be paying their council tax to Ashfield Council because they will live in Ashfield, so, let’s improve the facilities within Ashfield.”

Senior planning officer Christine Sarris said the agreement “will be changed” to reflect the councillors’ concerns, but said: “From a planning perspective, we normally want to improve the facilities nearest to the development.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Matthew Relf told the meeting road improvements may be needed along the nearby A60.

He said: “On the Mansfield side of things, the A60/Cauldwell Road junction is a nightmare at the best of times.

“It is a dangerous junction and, with the additional traffic this could cause, I think it would benefit having a highways improvement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The developer contribution scheme includes £1,498 per home towards road improvements, totalling £352,000.

Coun Keith Girling, county council cabinet member for asset management, previously said: “An independent transport assessment … showed traffic from the site can be accommodated.