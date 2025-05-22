Call for better real-time bus information in Southwell

Bus services in a town near Mansfield need a better real-time display service so passengers aren’t left wondering when occasional services will turn up, a local councillor has said.

Coun Peter Harris (Lib Dem), who represents Southwell on Newark and Sherwood District Council, says previous improvements to the real-time passenger information displays “aren’t sufficient”.

Southwell currently has 11 real-time displays, but new funding is being given out by the regional East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA) to continue to make improvements to infrastructure and services across the region.

The Labour Government provided EMCCA with £33 million in funding for bus service improvements, and a £130,000 boost will be given to Southwell.

A bus information display showing a route to Southwell

During a Full Council meeting on Tuesday, May 20, Coun Harris said: “The Bus Improvement Grant for 2025/6 is allocated by the East Midlands Combined County Authority.

“The capital element of this grant is equivalent to over £130,000 for Southwell.

“How is the leader of the council monitoring this expenditure to make sure that this money is spent on capital improvements on Southwell’s bus services?”

Coun Paul Peacock (Lab), the leader of the authority, said: “I welcome contributions from all members.

“In terms of upstanding and making representations about Southwell’s transport infrastructure needs, indeed any of our areas’ transport needs, I need members to raise issues directly with me.

“I’m not sure a formal question to the council is the most effective way to bring it to my attention. It is worth noting Coun Harris hasn’t contacted me about transport issues in Southwell during the entirety of my leadership and time in office.

“I do know Southwell is currently well-catered for regarding bus service infrastructure compared to other places in the district, particularly in regards to real-time passenger information.”

However, Coun Harris responded to say “it is not good enough” to say Southwell is well-catered for.

“I don’t know if the leader has ever waited at a rural bus stop with a two-hour gap between the buses not knowing whether it is coming or not,” he added.

“Even Mansfield and Newark bus stations don’t have real-time information displays.

“Frankly just a few real-time displays in the rural areas isn’t sufficient.

“I’ve been told they cost between £12,000 and £15,000 each, but there is £130,000 available for Southwell for capital improvement, there is £106,000 for Ollerton’s bus service improvement capital, there is £287,000 for Newark’s bus service improvement grant, these things need to be spent properly.”

Coun Harris said he had already raised the issues with bus services in Southwell at a county council level “on a number of occasions”.

Coun Peacock said he will be happy to meet and lobby the mayor with concerns going forwards.

Mayor of the East Midlands, Claire Ward (Lab), previously said: “Improving our bus services is about more than just getting people from A to B – it’s about transforming lives and communities.

“This funding is a fantastic opportunity to connect people across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, making it easier to access jobs, skills training, health appointments, and our incredible tourist attractions.

“Reliable, affordable buses are the lifeblood of our region, bringing people closer to opportunity and helping businesses to thrive.”