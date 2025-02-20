Cadets join police officers to help slow down speeding Nottingham drivers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Enthusiastic cadets teamed up with police officers to help tackle speeding drivers in Nottingham city centre.

The Nottinghamshire Police cadets, a group of young people aged between 11 and 18 who volunteer their time to support communities, participated in an afternoon of speed patrols on February 17.

Cadet from all six of Nottinghamshire’s cadet bases took part – including ffrom Mansfield, Worksop and Bulwell.

They used a radar speed gun to monitor the traffic along Gregory Boulevard, where the speed limit was reduced to 20mph in March last year.

Police cadets took part in speed control sessions in Nottingham. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

The operation was in response to concerns raised by local schools about speeding in the area and road safety.

Sgy Vanessa Wake, Nottinghamshire Police’s engagement team lead for the cadets, said: “Cadets from across our six bases have done a great job taking part in this speed monitoring patrol – they worked effectively as a team and were keen to learn from officers.

“Motorists responded well to their presence and lowered their speeds.

"It was clear to see the cadets were having an impact and helping to keep Nottingham’s roads safer.

“Sessions like these have the combined benefit of helping to keep our communities safe, while equipping young people with important life skills around road safety in a safe, fun environment.”

Working in pairs, the cadets took turns to aim the radar speed gun and record the speed of drivers outside a nearby school, close to a pedestrian crossing.

Dozens of vehicles were monitored in an afternoon that passed without incident.

Cadet Owen Cooling said: “I’ve enjoyed seeing how people react, especially when you point the speed gun – how their driving changes.

“It was quite hard to use the speed gun, but once you get it right it's really enjoyable.”

During the day, the cadets also took part in a road safety quiz and tested their knowledge of the fatal four driving offences that contribute to road traffic collisions – speeding, drink or drug driving, not wearing a seatbelt, and using a mobile phone while driving.

In Nottinghamshire, junior cadet sessions are available to those at secondary school between years seven and 11, with senior cadet sessions available to those in years 12 and 13.

For more information on the police cadets, visit [email protected]