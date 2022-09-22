Buy new to help ease the rising energy costs urges Mansfield housebuilder Rippon Homes

Studies show that new homes have significantly lower bills on average than their older counterparts.

Since the 54 per cent energy price increase, people living in existing homes are paying an average of £1,457 a year for their energy. Meanwhile, those living in new homes have seen half as much of an increase and are paying only £713 a year.

Even with the energy price cap coming into place in October, those living in an existing home will still see much higher energy bills than those in new homes.

Rippon Homes is urging people to buy new with rising energy costs

Older homes usually feature outdated insulation and technology, preventing them from retaining heat and increasing fuel usage.

New homes, such as those built by Rippon Homes, feature double-glazed windows, improved air tightness, high quality insulation, highly efficient boilers, and water saving systems.

Ian Dyke, managing director at Rippon Homes, said: “We realise the concerns a lot of our customers have right now. Rising energy costs are hitting many people hard.

“That’s why Rippon Homes is committed to making our homes as energy efficient as possible. Not only are we conscious of our environmental impact, but we also want our customers to live as comfortably as possible.