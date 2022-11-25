Busy time for Mansfield Woodhouse school with host of events
Children at a Mansfield Woodhouse school have enjoyed an exciting few weeks with a host of events.
Leys Park Junior School has celebrated Harvest Festival and Children in Need day – as well as the successful completion of a tree-planting scheme.
To mark the harvest season and annual Harvest Festival, children were asked to bring in donations of food items.
Alison Fearn, Year 5 yeacher, said: “The wonderful Leas Park families donated lots of food to support the local community, which was donated to the Beacon Project.”
On Children in Need day, pupils were invited to dress in spots or non-uniform and pay a 50p ‘fine’ – with the school raising almost £100.
Regarding the tree-planting, Mrs Fearn said: “Our school council and eco club wanted to enhance our school environment by planting trees.
“The school council did some fundraising and were assisted with a kind parent donation so were able to buy the trees, which were planted by our wonderful school councillors.”