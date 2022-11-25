The entrance sign at Leas Park Junior School, Ley Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse.

Leys Park Junior School has celebrated Harvest Festival and Children in Need day – as well as the successful completion of a tree-planting scheme.

To mark the harvest season and annual Harvest Festival, children were asked to bring in donations of food items.

Alison Fearn, Year 5 yeacher, said: “The wonderful Leas Park families donated lots of food to support the local community, which was donated to the Beacon Project.”

On Children in Need day, pupils were invited to dress in spots or non-uniform and pay a 50p ‘fine’ – with the school raising almost £100.

Regarding the tree-planting, Mrs Fearn said: “Our school council and eco club wanted to enhance our school environment by planting trees.

“The school council did some fundraising and were assisted with a kind parent donation so were able to buy the trees, which were planted by our wonderful school councillors.”

A large number of children wore spots to school for Children in Need day.

Pudsey made an appearance at the school.

Pudsey ears made an appearance.

Many children wore Children in Need-themed items on the day.

A large amount of food was donated.

Fundraising for the trees was boosted by a 'very kind parent donation'.

