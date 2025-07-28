Business scoop: Check out Warsop's growing garden centre – with popular ice cream parlour

Family-run plant nursery, Trade Timber Supplies Flowers & Plants, which first opened in 2023, has experienced significant growth, doubling its stock in its second year.

Before entering the horticultural industry, Trade Timber Supplies has proudly served the area since 2016, offering same-day delivery within 60 miles of Mansfield.

At the newly established garden centre, customers can explore a variety of vibrant plants, flowers, and greenery to transform their outdoor spaces.

From seasonal blooms to hearty shrubs, the business offers everything shoppers need for a lush and inviting garden.

It also features one of the largest displays of house plants in the East Midlands.

This expanding business also now features an ice cream parlour and vendor on site, offering a variety of hot and cold food and drinks throughout the week.

And with the summer holidays upon us, the ice cream parlour is fully stocked for the upcoming months, offering a selection of 16 different flavours of Thaymar Ice Cream.

The prices are as follows: a single scoop is £2.95, two scoops are £4.95, and three scoops are £6.95.

Trade Timber Supplies Flowers & Plants is open every day of the week: Monday to Saturday from 8am to 5pm, and Sunday from 9am to 4pm.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/TradeTimberSuppliesFlowersAndPlants and tradetimbersupplies.co.uk.

1 . Top scoop Warsop's ice cream parlour at Trade Timber Supplies Flowers & Plants. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Growing business The plant nursery can be found on Oakfield Lane in Warsop. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Trade Timber Supplies Flowers & Plants The family-run business stocks a selection of indoor and outdoor plants and flowers. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales