Business celebrates 25th anniversary with charity challenge

Employees of Mansfield-based accountancy firm Stopford Associates have been running, cycling and swimming 25 miles to raise more than £2,500 for three local charities.

Founded by Brian Stopford in 1994, the firm of chartered accountants and business advisers has grown from a kitchen-table business of four people to a thriving company with currently 23 employees.

Phil Nicholson of Stopfords with Nicci Robinson & Rachael Cumberland (S.H.E. UK) and Andy Radford & Rev Konrad Schaefer (Mansfield Street Pastors).

To celebrate the firm’s 25 years in business, those taking part in the challenge ran 13 miles in the Chesterfield Half-Marathon, swam one mile at Water Meadows Swimming Centre, and finally cycled 11 miles around Mansfield visiting their clients to raise support for the event.

All the money raised will go directly to three local charities – S.H.E. UK, Mansfield Street Pastors and Rumbles Catering Project.

S.H.E. UK supports survivors of childhood sexual abuse, exploitation and sexual violence through a holistic range of services, including one-to-one and crisis therapy, support groups, creative therapy and personal development.

Mansfield Street Pastors make Mansfield town centre a safer place on Saturday nights.

More than 35 volunteers from churches in and around Mansfield patrol the streets in teams, offering help to people leaving pubs and clubs, whether it is a bottle of water, first aid or a shoulder to cry on.

Rumbles Catering Project gives young people with learning disabilities a great start in life through its catering and life skills training course and voluntary work placements.

Students can progress onto professional NVQ courses in catering, customer service and hospitality, helping them bridge the gap between education and employment combined with independent living.

Phil Nicholson, company director, said: “Times are tough for many small charities at the moment.

“There aren’t as many grants around as there may once have been, which means many of them are relying on donations.

“We’d like to do our bit to help.”

