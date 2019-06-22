Bus service disrupted by Huthwaite road closure

Stagecoach East Midlands has warned of changes to its service when a Huthwaite road closes on Monday June 24.

From 24 June to 7 July, Market Street in Huthwaite will be subject to temporary traffic lights and closure, due to water mains replacement works.

This will affect Stagecoach service 1 which will run as follows:

Mansfield - Huthwaite - Mansfield journeys will not serve the Market Place/Main Street in Huthwaite. The service will stop on Common Road outside All Saints Church.

Mansfield - Alfreton - Mansfield journeys will serve the Market Place/Main Street on all journeys.

Mansfield - Designer Outlet - Mansfield journeys will not serve the Market Place/Main Street in Huthwaite. The Service will divert from

Common Road via Nunn Brook Road and Blackwell Road back on to Common Road on return journeys from the Outlet.