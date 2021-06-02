Bus company offering cash and help to Mansfield and Ashfield community groups
Nottinghamshire bus operator Trentbarton wants to hear from good causes in Mansfield and Ashfield which may need financial assistance or other support such as ‘loaning a bus’.
The bus company – which operates routes across Nottinghamshire – launched the Trentbarton Together community fund last year, only for it to be put on hold due to lockdown.
But now it is back and Trentbarton is welcoming applications from sports teams, schools, charities and other groups from across the area.
Voluntary services and support groups that need a helping hand can also apply.
Jeff Counsell, who is managing director at Trentbarton, said: “When we launched Trentbarton Together back in February last year we of course had no idea what was around the corner.
"The first lockdown put many things on hold, including Trentbarton Together.
“All through 2020 and into 2021 we have been reminded of the importance of the roles played by the local groups, charities and networks of people who help each other when help is needed.
“Now, as lockdown lifts, Trentbarton Together is back to help out the sports teams, community groups and local schools who get in touch and let us know what support
they need.
“We won’t be able to help everyone, but we will make sure to select a worthy cause each month.
"It won’t always be about money.
"If our team is needed or the loan of a bus would make a big difference then we we’d love to help out.”
Applications can be made online here.