Burglary suspect arrested after Eastwood flat ransacked
Officers were called to the property in Nottingham Road, Eastwood, after a resident discovered his front door had been forced open while he was away.
The flat had been ransacked and significant damage caused in a number of rooms on November 12, 2023.
Detectives have carried out an investigation which has included analysing CCTV, forensics and other local inquiries.
A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary on Tuesday, January 30, and has since been bailed while investigations continue.
Detective Constable Chris Black, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Burglary is a priority for the force because of the impact it can have on victims.
“I am pleased we have arrested a suspect but our inquiries remain ongoing.”
Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 507 of 12 November 2023, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.