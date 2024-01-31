News you can trust since 1952
Burglary suspect arrested after Eastwood flat ransacked

Detectives investigating after a home was ransacked during a break-in have arrested a suspect.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 31st Jan 2024, 16:42 GMT
Updated 31st Jan 2024, 16:57 GMT
Officers were called to the property in Nottingham Road, Eastwood, after a resident discovered his front door had been forced open while he was away.

The flat had been ransacked and significant damage caused in a number of rooms on November 12, 2023.

Detectives have carried out an investigation which has included analysing CCTV, forensics and other local inquiries.

Photo by Nottinghamshire Police.Photo by Nottinghamshire Police.
Photo by Nottinghamshire Police.
A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary on Tuesday, January 30, and has since been bailed while investigations continue.

Detective Constable Chris Black, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Burglary is a priority for the force because of the impact it can have on victims.

“I am pleased we have arrested a suspect but our inquiries remain ongoing.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 507 of 12 November 2023, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.