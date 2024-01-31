Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers were called to the property in Nottingham Road, Eastwood, after a resident discovered his front door had been forced open while he was away.

The flat had been ransacked and significant damage caused in a number of rooms on November 12, 2023.

Detectives have carried out an investigation which has included analysing CCTV, forensics and other local inquiries.

Photo by Nottinghamshire Police.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary on Tuesday, January 30, and has since been bailed while investigations continue.

Detective Constable Chris Black, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Burglary is a priority for the force because of the impact it can have on victims.

“I am pleased we have arrested a suspect but our inquiries remain ongoing.”