Burglar who was found sitting in living room of house in Kirkby has been jailed
Emma Crowder, 41, forced her way into the property in Ashwood Avenue, Kirkby, by breaking a kitchen window with a brick.
She then stole a small amount of money and a microwave that was later found at a nearby address.
Police were called on the morning of April 13, this year and detained her inside the property.
Crowder, who was known to her victim, denied the offence and told officers she was staying at the property with the consent of the owner.
She was, she claimed, pretending to sleep on the sofa when an unknown offender broke in.
She had, however, been recorded on a security camera throwing a brick through the window.
Crowder, of Wrexham Road, Rhostyllen, later pleaded guilty before she was due to stand trial at Nottingham Crown Court.
Appearing at the same venue on Friday, October 25, she was jailed for one year and one month.
PC Danny O’Kane, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an upsetting incident for the victim who returned home to find a burglar in his living room.
“I know this has had a considerable impact on him and has left him feeling unsafe in his own home.
“I am pleased Crowder has now accepted responsibility for this crime and has now been punished for it.”