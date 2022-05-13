Burgers are most popular item ordered on Deliveroo by Mansfield residents

New data from Deliveroo reveals Friday at 7.30pm is the most popular time for Mansfield locals to order Deliveroo.

Further data has shown locals love American food the most, followed by British.

Since its launch in the town three years ago, more than 170 restaurants have signed up to the platform.

Deliveroo has created work for more than 370 people, with the majority of these being the Deliveroo riders who deliver your food which is cooked fresh to order and delivered to your door within 30 minutes.

Deliveroo supports local businesses in Mansfield, with 60 per cent of its restaurant partners being local independent restaurants, creating new revenue streams for homegrown culinary talent.

Ben Lacey, regional director for Deliveroo UK, said: “Our whole team here at Deliveroo are delighted that our rapid growth in Mansfield over the past three years means that customers have more choice, restaurants are able to increase their revenue, and riders have opportunity to choose well-paid, flexible work.”

Deliveroo is focused on providing the ultimate food delivery experience.

Customers have the option to schedule orders via the Deliveroo app up to one day in advance or receive food as soon as possible between noon and 11pm, and from noon on the weekends, from a variety of leading local, independent and best-loved chain restaurants, conveniently delivered to their homes and offices.

These are the top five most popular items Mansfield residents like to order.

1. Bacon Cheeseburger from Five Guys Bacon Cheeseburger from Five Guys is the most popular dish ordered on Deliveroo (Photo by PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: PAUL J. RICHARDS Photo Sales

2. Boneless Banquet from KFC Boneless Banquet from KFC was the second most popular Photo: KFC Photo Sales

3. Traditional Carvery from Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery The traditional carvery from Stonehouse Pizza and Carvery came in third Photo: submitted Photo Sales

4. Craft Your Own Burger from Hungrilla Gourmet Grill Fourth place went to another burger, the Craft Your Own Burger from Hungrilla Gourmet Grill Photo: submitted Photo Sales