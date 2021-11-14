Bungling Mansfield bank robbers caught hiding on roof by thermal imaging drone

Police were alerted after the alarm system at Santander, on Stockwell Gate, was tripped as two people entered the premises.

After being rumbled by the alarm, the trio then attempted to hide from officers who quickly attended the scene on August 14, at about 1.10am.

But thanks to the force’s drone team and the use of a thermal camera, officers on the ground were guided to their exact location and caught them hiding on the roof.

A thermal imaging drone identified the trio hiding on the roof.

The trio had gained entry through the roof and two of them had dropped down through the ceiling tiles into a staff breakout room.

A bag containing a crowbar and some gloves were also seized at the scene.

Guilty pleas

The Santander branch on Stockwell Gate, Mansfield town centre.

All three admitted conspiracy to commit burglary with intent to steal when they appeared at Nottingham Crown Court.

Paul Bates, aged 40, was jailed for 12 months, suspended for 18 months. He was also ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work, 20 rehabilitation requirement days, and abide by an alcohol abstinence monitoring requirement for 120 days.

Leah Smithurst, 31, of Clumber Street, Warsop, was handed a 12-month community order, a six-month, 8pm-6am curfew and ordered to complete 25 rehabilitation requirement days.

And 25-year-old Aaron Thompson, of Treswell Court, Mansfield, was given a 12-month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work and 30 rehabilitation requirement days.

Detective Sergeant Lauren Morgan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers did a fantastic job to arrive at the bank so quickly and detain these three individuals while they were still hiding on top of the roof.

“With help from the force’s drone team and also Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service we were able to work together and, in this instance, were able to catch them all red-handed and bring them up in front of the courts to answer for their actions.

“The officers’ quick actions may have prevented items from being stolen from within the bank.

“We know that burglaries can have a devastating impact on businesses, especially financially, and we will always thoroughly investigate reports with a view of taking action against anyone who commits such an offence.”