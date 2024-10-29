Bulwell pubs want punters to raise a glass, then take it home for Remembrance weekend

In a nod to the Brits who have taken pub glasses home with them without permission, this time it’s encouraged, as 1,000 pubs across the UK will serve drinks in limited-edition commemorative glasses for this year’s Poppy Appeal, including 194 across the East Midlands.

Brewers Marston’s and the Royal British Legion (RBL) have partnered to create brand new, poppy-themed glasses to raise vital funds for veterans during this year’s Poppy Appeal.

Pint and half-pint glasses are available to purchasen now from 1,175 Marston’s pubs across the UK, including two pubs in Bulwell – The Limekiln on Camberley Road and the Tuck & Tanner on Top Valley Way.

Pint glasses will cost £2.50 and half pint glasses will cost £2, with all profits going to the RBL.

Marston's and the Royal British Legion want punters at two Bulwell pubs to raise a glass - then take it home. Photo: Submitted

Glasses will be available to purchase empty, as well as with drinks to be enjoyed in pubs, before taking them home.

The poppy glasses are just one part of Marston’s month to remember, with pubs running awareness and fundraising events up and down the country, including everything from community breakfasts, to live music, to remember veterans past and present.

Traditional, pin-on poppies will also be available to purchase.

The RBL is the country’s largest armed forces charity, with more than 180,000 members.

Since 1921, the charity has been dedicated to supporting serving and ex-serving veterans, as well as the wider armed forces community, including dependants and carers.

Each year, the Poppy Appeal is launched to raise funds for the RBL ahead of Remembrance Sunday, with donations being used to provide vital support to the community.

Last year, saw a 35 per cent increase in the number of households requesting assistance, which led to the RBL supporting 27,000 people and awarding more than £18m worth of grants to individuals in need.

Marston’s is dedicated to supporting the veteran community, and in February 2024 re-signed the Armed Forces Covenant, symbolising a continued commitment to supporting veterans and their families through employment opportunities.

Several Marston’s pubs are currently being run, or staffed, by ex-serving veterans.

Jared Sedgwick, director of operations at Marston’s, said: “Brits have been known to take glasses home with them from the pub, but this time we’re encouraging it.

"We’re so proud to be working in partnership with the RBL to give our customers another way to raise awareness and crucial funds for veterans, who are such a large part of the Marson’s community.

"We want to welcome everyone to their local pub for what will be a month to remember and join us in saying cheers to our heroes.”

Ben France, head of corporate partnerships from the RBL, added: “We're thrilled to be partnering with Marston’s to support the Poppy Appeal this year and beyond.

"The fundraising taking place across their network of pubs will help transform the lives of those in need across our armed forces community"

To find your nearest participating pub, visit: marstonspubs.co.uk/month-to-remember/