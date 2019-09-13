Buildings across Mansfield to mark heritage open days

Heritage Open Days is England’s largest annual festival of history and culture.

Every September, doors are flung open at some of the country’s best-known attractions, as well as private and community spaces.

This year, it celebrates its 25th anniversary, with thousands of free events taking place across 10 days. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore places not normally open to the public, and learn more about the heritage on their doorstep.

Annabelle Thorpe, HOD national manager, said: “Our 25th anniversary and our first-ever 10-day festival means Heritage Open Days 2019 is going to be an unforgettable year.”



1. Mansfield Museum Film Mills, Machines and Memories about Mansfields textile heritage, will be screened at the museum on Monday, September 16, at 11am.

2. Mansfield library A librarian will lead a free, small-group session on the family history research tool exploringancestry.com on Tuesday, September 17, at 10.30am. Pre-booking is required call01623 677200.

3. Old Meeting House Unitarian Chapel Visitors can explore this historic Mansfield church building daing from 1702, the oldest non-conformist place of worship in Nottinghamshire.'Opening times and events vary - see heritageopendays.org.uk/

4. New Bolsover Model Village Visitors can explore the Grade II-listed former miners cottages which are undergoing major refurbishment. There will be a series of exhibitions and displays at number 126, which will be open on September 22, from 11am-3pm.

