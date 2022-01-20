RideWise was awarded the funds through the Persimmon Homes Community Champions Scheme, which donates up to £64,000 to good causes across the UK every month.

The mobile bike library service supports some of Nottingham’s most deprived communities by providing free access to bicycles for individuals, families and disabled cyclists.

The charity also offers free cycling training to support riders’ confidence and road safety.

RideWise has benefited from the Persimmon Homes Community Champions Scheme.

RideWise CEO Helen Hemstock said: “We are the only bike library in the East Midlands and, with one in four households living in transport poverty, and more than 120 people on our waiting list, our service is required more than ever.

"Persimmon Homes’ donation will help us support more local people and reduce these concerning figures.”

Under The Persimmon Homes Community Champions scheme, the Nottingham regional business provides financial support of up to £1,000 to two local charities or good causes, every month.

Neil Follows, managing director for Persimmon Homes Nottingham, added: “Community Champions is all about supporting the local community. This sporting group is not only providing a valuable service but is helping individual’s physical health. We were very happy to support them.”

The online Persimmon Homes Community Champions application is available by visiting: www.persimmonhomes.com/community-champions

