Budding photographers encouraged to get snapping for this year's ‘Discover Ashfield’ photography competition

This year’s categories are What you love about Ashfield, this could be anything you love in Ashfield from a local park, statue or monument or people across the district; Ashfield at Work, think of the many different work environments we have across Ashfield, for example, this could be an industrial setting, volunteering or for example working in a garden; and a special category for Under 16s to enter, which will be a chance to see how young people see the place they live.

The competition is now open and the closing date for entries is Friday, July 21.

A winner will be chosen for each category.

One of the winning entries from last year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To enter visit www.ashfield.gov.uk/photography-competition-2023.

Martin Rigley, chair of Discover Ashfield, said: “The Discover Ashfield photography competition brings in some great images across Ashfield each and every year, that really showcase the great things our community do, we look forward to seeing what residents capture with this year’s category choices.”

Chris Huskinson, executive lead for Leisure, Health and Wellbeing, said: “It’s exciting the competition is back for its fifth year, building on the success of previous years.

"The photos from last year were amazing and captured some of the great things we have in Ashfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to encourage people to get out and discover new areas of the district they don’t know so well. We are looking forward to seeing the entries this year and we hope the new categories will inspire you to join in.”