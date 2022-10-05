Broxtowe Women’s Project worker launches new book to help domestic abuse survivors with their recovery

Sandra Reddish’s first book, One in Four Women, was launched at an event held at Bromley House Library in Nottingham.

Sandra was joined by the Mayor of Broxtowe, Coun David Grindell, Broxtowe Women’s Project (BWP) staff, Trustees and partners, as well as her family and friends to celebrate this incredible achievement.

She said: "It was a wonderful event. I was so grateful to everyone who attended and showed their support. I hope this whole venture; the book and the course make a positive difference to female survivors.”

Mayor of Broxtowe, Coun David Grindell, with Sandra Reddish at her book launch

Sandra has decided to donate all proceeds from the first year of sales directly to BWP.

In the self-published book, Sandra shares her incredible knowledge of the vital steps to recovery for women who have been abused.

Starting with their gaining a solid understanding of the complexity of abuse they’ve faced, and perpetrator’s behaviour.

Sandra said: “Because Domestic Abuse is intended to confuse, understanding patterns of abuse can be hugely validating and liberating for survivors. I have personally seen the relief women felt and the progress they made when they properly understood what had happened to them, which is why I wrote this book."

Clare Brown, Bromley House Library director, said: “We were very proud to support Broxtowe Women’s Project book launch for ‘One in Four Women’ in the library and we hope this is the start of a great partnership with them.

"The book has a strong message, one that we all need to recognise and understand. I am sure the book will be a success and I am pleased that we can play a little part in that success.”

Coun Grindell said: "This book could bring a brighter light and make a real difference."

Partners from Tara's Angels, PayPlan, Notts FA, DWP Job centre plus and Barefoot Coaching all heard an extract from the book and took part in a Q&A before enjoying coffee and cake.

Throughout the pages are powerful images created by Sandra’s daughters, who also wanted to contribute to the book.