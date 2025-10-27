Broxtowe Women’s Project celebrates Garden of Expression project from Eastwood's DH Lawrence Festival

A unique project from Broxtowe Women’s Project (BWP), backed by Broxtowe Council, saw a range of activities and events take place throughout the DH Lawrence Festival in Eastwood to support people through the power of music.

BWP took part in several events during the festival as part of its ‘Garden of Expression’ project thanks to a UK Shared Prosperity Fund grant from the council.

The Garden of Expression focused on three specific areas at this year’s festival: A Wellbeing Walk, a music trail, and the DH Lawrence Music Festival.

Led by Carolyn Melbourne, museum and collections officer at the museum, the Wellbeing Walk explored the relationship between music and the life and writings of Lawrence, stopping at the Lawrence grave, then joining the Erewash Canal to the Great North Basin at Langley Mill.

BWP hosted an acoustic stage at the DH Lawrence Music Festival as part of its Garden of Expression project. Photo: Submitted

BWP, together Coun Robert Bullock (Brox All), Mayor of Broxtowe, also led a music trail down Eastwood High Street to the museum, marking the beginning of the 10th edition of the DH Lawrence Music Festival.

The group marched down from Eastwood Library with a variety of instruments, filling the town with noise before the day’s festivities.

Once at the museum, the charity co-hosted an acoustic stage in the garden featuring festival organiser Ben Mark Smith and friend of BWP JJ Lovegrove, who debuted some new Lawrence-inspired songs and will look to collaborate with them on more musical opportunities in future.

Grant funding from the council also allowed for appearances at four summer play days alongside the museum in the cultural zone, allowing BWP to raise awareness of its work.

Chris Harris, BWP partnership manager, said: “Focussing on music with this year’s Garden of Expression has allowed BWP to be very actively involved in this year’s festivals.

"This has been fantastic for raising interest in the area and drawing new people along to explore the creative aspects on show.”

Coun Milan Radulovic (Brox All), council leader, added: “I’m proud that we’ve been able to support BWP for another year throughout the festival, they do such important work across the borough in raising awareness and supporting those that have been victims of domestic abuse.

"We’ve managed to foster such a great relationship with the charity through the museum, and long may it continue.”

Carolyn Melbourne, commented: “BWP were a great support at several of the festival events and there is a strong partnership between the two organisations.

"We are building on events from previous years to offer something of real value to the community.”