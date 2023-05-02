News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Marks &Spencer to close stores in May - full list of closures
9 minutes ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
28 minutes ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show
35 minutes ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event
1 hour ago Enter Shikari announce huge UK tour - full details
2 hours ago Tributes paid to singer Gordon Lightfoot following death

Broxtowe walking group celebrates 20 years of boosting health and happiness

A walking group which helps people to connect and stay healthy in the Eastwood area is celebrating its 20th birthday.

By Lucy Roberts
Published 2nd May 2023, 11:56 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 11:56 BST

Broxtowe Walk & Talk was originally started in 2003 by Broxtowe Borough Council and NHS Nottinghamshire as a new way to help people with cardiac problems get more exercise.

Over time, the group grew extremely popular and blossomed into offering a larger number of walks and attracting people of all ages and backgrounds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The group is now fully independent and provides a range of free weekly walks in the local area.

Members of the Broxtowe Walk & Talk group on a walk in Awsworth.Members of the Broxtowe Walk & Talk group on a walk in Awsworth.
Members of the Broxtowe Walk & Talk group on a walk in Awsworth.
Most Popular

To celebrate its 20th anniversary, a special buffet lunch event was held at The Venue at Eastwood Town Football Club on Thursday, April 18.

The event was attended by almost 60 people, with a special appearance by the Mayor of Broxtowe, councillor David Grindell.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Broxtowe Walk & Talk chairman Glynn Lowth said: “Everybody had a good time, it was nice for people to get together socially.

“The mayor gave a speech offering his congratulations and we had a raffle, there was buffet and it was the perfect social occasion to celebrate 20 years.”

Walkers usually meet on Mondays and Thursdays each week to walk in various beauty spots around the borough, including Colliers Wood and Bennerley Viaduct.

Glynn said: “Before lockdown, there was sometimes up to 100 people on our Thursday walk.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’ve cut it down now as couldn’t control the walk with too many.

“The walk on Thursday is a longer and brisker walk, while Monday is a gentler walk aimed at people who are older or perhaps a bit more isolated.

“We also have an arrangement with Age UK whereby we will accept anybody in our area who is recommended through the social prescribing system by their GP.”

Each walk is led by a qualified walk leader and offers an opportunity to keep fit, while providing a friendly social environment and the opportunity to explore the local area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Glynn added: “I worked out that over time, all of our walkers have walked roughly a quarter of a million miles, which is something like the distance from the Earth to the moon.

“It’s really intended as a social thing as well as a health-giving thing and that’s why it is so popular.”

Related topics:BroxtoweEastwoodWalkersMayor