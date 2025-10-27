Broxtowe residents supported to become financially resilient thanks to Government grant

Hundreds of Broxtowe residents are again being supported by Citizens Advice Broxtowe’s Financial Resilience scheme, thanks to a grant from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

Now in it’s fourth year, the programme provides residents with all aspects of financial resilience, including income, spending, and assets.

Participants are supported with a personalised financial resilience action plan setting out immediate actions, medium term goals and long-term outcomes.

In the first six months of the 2025-26 project, 306 Broxtowe residents received support from specially trained financial resilience advisers, 176 of which were economically inactive.

Broxtowe residents are continuing to be supported to be financially resillient under the scheme. Photo: Submitted

Highlights from the programme so far in 25-26 include more than £900,000 total increased income for households in Broxtowe, 101 people havinh improved basic skills such as budgeting and 78 per cent of beneficiaries saying the programme increased their financial resilience.

A number of people also received help to reduce their debt repayments with several seeing debts written off.

Through partnerships with Futures, Working Well East Midlands, and Green Doctor progress has been made with increasing economic activity and reducing residents’ energy bills.

In all, 41 clients were referred for employment support with nine participants securing employment as a direct result, while 47 received home energy assessments – helping to reduce emissions and energy bills.

Coun Milan Radulovic (Brox All), council leader and portfolio holder for economic development and asset management, said: “Providing residents with access to key support such as the financial resilience training Citizens Advice Broxtowe have been supplying is essential.

“Now more than ever, being financially literate is so important and I’m so pleased to see so many making use of the services we’ve been able to fund.”

Neil Clurow, impact and evaluation manager for Citizens Advice Central Nottinghamshire, said: “Since the cost-of-living crisis we have seen a significant increase in the number of households attending Citizens Advice with negative household budgets.

"It’s essential that people are helped to shift their financial position, and this can only be achieved through a holistic approach to all aspects of their financial wellbeing.

“This can mean tackling budgeting and digital exclusion that results in the poorest households paying the most for goods and services, working with people to increase their income and increase their earnings capacity and thinking even longer term to build and financial safety net and pension.

“The programme’s systematic approach aligned to key partnerships has proven to achieve great results and make a contribution towards the principle of inclusive growth.”

To find out more and see how Citizens Advice Broxtowe could help you before the scheme ends in March 2026, visit citizensadvicebroxtowe.org.uk/3954-2/