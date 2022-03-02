Broxtowe councillors could benefit from two per cent allowances increase

Broxtowe Borough Council headquarters.

Broxtowe Borough Council is proposing to increase the allowances for its members to support them in carrying out the work they do as councillors.

It comes as the authority is set to change the system it uses to make decisions.

There was a concern that some members would not be “fairly remunerated for the work they were doing” under the new system.

The move, which would cost £5,619 a year, will be discussed during the authority’s full council meeting on March 2.

It means the basic council allowance for members would increase from £3,816 to £3,892.

Those with extra responsibilities including council leaders, chairs and cabinet members are entitled to extra allowances.

The authority will consider changing from a committee system to a cabinet system at its full council meeting in April.

Council papers stated: “There was concern that, for a time, allowances would not fully reflect the roles being performed by councillors and that they would not be fairly remunerated for the work they were doing. However, it was agreed that the new system would need time to bed in before fair judgements about allowances could be made.”

In a cabinet system, decisions are made by the cabinet, made up of councillors from the ruling Conservative group and full council, as well as some officers.

In the committee system, decisions are made by committees made up of members from all parties.

It comes as Nottinghamshire County Council also voted in favour of spending £100,000 to change to a cabinet system in order to make a bid for devolution.