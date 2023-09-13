News you can trust since 1952
Broxtowe council leader says Wilko closure is 'huge loss to our high streets'

The leader of Broxtowe Borough Council says the closure of Wilko is ‘a huge loss to our local high streets’.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 13th Sep 2023, 16:32 BST- 1 min read
Kimberley’s Wilko store is among 71 sites bought by Poundland store owners after Pepco group reached an agreement with Joint Administrators.

Councillor Milan Radulovic MBE, leader of Broxtowe Borough Council, said: “The closure of Wilkinsons is a huge loss to our local high streets and our thoughts are with those employees affected.

Kimberley's Wilko store saved by Pepco
"While we are encouraged that Poundland have expressed an interest in the sites, the council will continue to offer its full support to helping local people find alternative work.

“Officers will be attending the redundancy support event near Wilkinson’s HQ, Worksop and will be at Jobs Fair at the Victory Club in Beeston on October 13.

“We are also exploring a special event in Kimberley for employees who were based at the store there and the Giltbrook branch who may be affected.”

