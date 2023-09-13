Broxtowe council leader says Wilko closure is 'huge loss to our high streets'

Watch more videos on Shots!

Kimberley’s Wilko store is among 71 sites bought by Poundland store owners after Pepco group reached an agreement with Joint Administrators.

Councillor Milan Radulovic MBE, leader of Broxtowe Borough Council, said: “The closure of Wilkinsons is a huge loss to our local high streets and our thoughts are with those employees affected.

"While we are encouraged that Poundland have expressed an interest in the sites, the council will continue to offer its full support to helping local people find alternative work.

“Officers will be attending the redundancy support event near Wilkinson’s HQ, Worksop and will be at Jobs Fair at the Victory Club in Beeston on October 13.