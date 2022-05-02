Broxtowe council launches official 'support for Ukraine' appeal

People have been fleeing the war-zone in Ukraine, creating a humanitarian crisis.

Broxtowe Borough Council has launched an appeal for residents who wish to help and has set up a dedicated bank account for the cause.

At a recent full council meeting the Mayor of Broxtowe, councillor Richard MacRae, said: “This council stands with the people of Ukraine and their friends and relatives living in the borough and beyond.

“This is an unprovoked attack on a sovereign nation. The people that will suffer the most will be civilians on both sides.

“We express our unity and support for President Zelensky, the democratically-elected Government and the people of Ukraine and call on the UK Government and its NATO allies to offer the maximum humanitarian aid and support for the Ukrainian Government and people.

“Broxtowe Borough Council is ready to step up to help refugees who have fled their homes.”

The appeal scheme was established after chair of the finance committee councillor Greg Marshall and the deputy leader of Broxtowe Borough Council, councillor Steve Carr, agreed they wanted to provide a practical way for the people of Broxtowe to help.

Broxtowe is in friendship with the town of Myszkow, Poland, which is currently experiencing an influx of refugees due to being located close to the Ukrainian border.

This appeal will allow the people of Broxtowe to offer their support.

If you would like to make a donation, payments can be received via bank transfer made payable to the following account:

Account name – Broxtowe Borough Council; sort code – 20-63-33; bank account – 33163776.

People are asked to quote the Ukrainian Appeal (23923/9540) as a reference.

All money raised will be given to help support the Ukrainian refugees.

For those who would prefer to make a donation by cheque, this is payable to Broxtowe Borough Council at Ukrainian Appeal, c/o Council Offices, Foster Avenue, Beeston, Nottingham, NG9 1AB.