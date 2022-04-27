Broxtowe council is 'first in Nottinghamshire' to start paying £150 energy rebate

Broxtowe Borough Council has announced it has started making payments to the first of thousands of eligible households across the district.

Households living in band A, B, C and D properties are eligible for a £150 rebate on the council tax as part of Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s attempt to combat the cost-of-living crisis, which has seen nearly all household bills – energy, fuel, food, council tax – increase, alongside a rise in National Insurance imposed by Mr Sunak.

The council made the first round of payments this week, with the money set to reach those bank accounts imminently.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council Tax rebates have started to be paid.

A council spokesperson said on Monday, April 25: “We have started making the payments for the £150 Energy Rebate scheme.

“We are the first council in Nottinghamshire to do so.

“We are focusing on Direct Debit accounts first so we will have paid up to 35,000 people by the end of next week.

“Once the Direct Debit accounts are out of the way, most likely on April 29, we will make the application form available online for the non-direct debit payees.”

Those who need to complete the form include:

- People who recently set up a new direct debit to come out of their account after the 15th of the month;

- Those whose names are not the same on their bank account and council tax bill – it is a government requirement for the names to match;

- People that do not pay their council tax by direct debit, as the council does not hold payment information for them;

- Those who want their energy rebate to be used to reduce their council tax bill.

For eligible households not wanting payment into their bank account, the council will instead offer a £150 credit on the council tax account.