Broxtowe community group awarded £34,000 to tackle anti-social behaviour

Chayah Development Project has been awarded £34,440 to help fund its project BOSS – Broxtowe Outreach Support Service – which will help young people in disadvantaged communities in the borough.

It aims to tackle anti-social behaviour, gang and drug-related crime, improving wellbeing and strengthening relationships between the community and the police.

As part of her Make Notts Safe plan, Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry created the Make Notts Safe Grants to empower third sector organisations like Chayah to deliver key priorities within the plan.

Hyacinth and Lauren from the Chayah Development Project.

Their project is one of four that has received a share of £98,790 to support disadvantaged areas and communities.

Hyacinth Francis-Watson, regional manager at Chayah Development Project, said: “A lot of our young males have low self-esteem and self-worth, so it’s about empowering them and letting them know that they are valuable.

“They don’t have to do what their peers are doing and it’s good to stand out and do right than mix in the crowd and do wrong.”

The three other organisations awarded funding include Al-Hurraya, Ashfield Voluntary Action and Broxtowe Women’s Project.

Broxtowe Women’s Project has been awarded £10,000 for its project Grassroots, working closely with the Nottinghamshire Football Association to raise awareness and increase understanding of domestic abuse and healthy relationships.

Colette Byrne, CEO of Broxtowe Women’s Project, said: “Broxtowe Women’s Project is thrilled to be funded by the Police and Crime Commissioner to enable us to deliver domestic abuse awareness sessions within grassroots football in partnership with the Notts FA and the Community Police.

“We hope that working directly within the community will help to change attitudes that prevent and reduce violence against women and girls.”