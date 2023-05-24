News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ex-BBC presenter says she was groped on live TV by Rolf Harris
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Maddie McCann investigators seen with ‘bags of evidence’ near dam

Broadband engineers plant more than 700 trees in Mansfield Woodhouse

More than a dozen engineers swapped their usual tools for shovels and spades to plant 700 trees at a Mansfield Woodhouse park.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 24th May 2023, 12:57 BST- 1 min read

The Openreach engineers volunteered to plant the trees in Maun Valley Park, which is part of the historic Sherwood Forest, the legendary hideout of Robin Hood and his Merry Men.

The tree-planting initiative is a joint project with The Sherwood Forest Trust aimed at helping combat climate change and preserving the Maun Valley, a popular beauty spot for local people.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Maun Valley Park local nature reserve covers 17 hectares of protected habitats alongside the River Maun, comprising ancient oak woodland, grassland, water meadows, riverside and wetland habitats.

Openreach volunteers planted more than 700 trees at Maun Valley Park.Openreach volunteers planted more than 700 trees at Maun Valley Park.
Openreach volunteers planted more than 700 trees at Maun Valley Park.
Most Popular

The river has historically played an important role in the development of Mansfield as a town, as it supplied the waterpower for local mills.

Fibre team leader Ben Coales, who led Openreach’s work, said: “Our team can spend a few days each year volunteering and we all agreed it would be a good use of our time to support the Sherwood Forest Trust.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“They’re carrying out important conservation work at Maun Valley Park, an area many of us know well.

“Being a local team, we wanted to put something back into our area, and we look forward to watching the newly-planted trees grow in years to come.

“We’re spending a lot of time in and around Mansfield at the moment as we build our new full fibre broadband network, covering most of the town."

Read More
Proud Mansfield family captures five generations in one photo
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In recent months, engineers have been busy working in Mansfield and in nearby Chesterfield, Newark, Nottingham and Worksop.

Related topics:OpenreachRobin Hood