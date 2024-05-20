Britain's Got Talent's Bruno Tonioli breaks golden buzzer for Ashfield boy's dance group

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The dance group 'Phoenix Boys' is celebrating after receiving the golden buzzer on Saturday night's episode of Britain's Got Talent – as Ashfield's ‘golden’ boy speaks of the “amazing” moment when Bruno Tonioli sent the group to the semi-finals, breaking the buzzer in the process.

Charlie Bannister from Brinsley, Nottinghamshire, is a proud member of UK-wide dance company, Phoenix Boys.

The group, including members from across the country, were jumping for joy after dance legend Bruno Tonioli hit the golden buzzer so hard that he smashed it.

A teary Bruno said how the group reminded him of being a young male dancer.

Charlie Bannister from Brinsley, Ashfield, Nottinghamshire.

Charlie said: “It has been the most amazing experience, I love being in Phoenix Boys.

“I still haven’t processed getting the golden buzzer from Bruno.”

Charlie trains at Katie Wright School of Dance and Stagebox and attends The National Church of England Academy.

Phoenix Boys is a dance group made up of young male dancers across the UK.

He said he cannot wait to perform for the nation in a few weeks with his friends.

Phoenix Boys is a nationwide dance associate programme which currently runs in London, Manchester and Birmingham, and provides supplementary training to budding male dancers with no audition to be involved.

The group only had three rehearsals prior to the audition.

The ethos of the company is to provide a nurturing environment for dancing boys to thrive, whether it’s for a hobby or a career.

Members of the group spoke of how it felt like everything was frozen in time and getting the gold was the most surreal experience and the happiest moment of their lives.