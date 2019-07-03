Britain's Got Talent winner George Sampson to perform at Glapwell carnival

The people of Glapwell are preparing for their annual carnival.

The much-loved event will take place at Glapwell Cricket Field from 11.30am on Sunday, July 14.

Rachel Hibbert, of the Glapwell Community Development Group, said: "We will have the usual float parade and the carnival royalty and of course the very popular dog show.

"There will be performances from Britain's Got Talent winner George Sampson as well as local dance groups and singers, among others.

"We'll also have the usual spectacular display of scarecrows and mannequins."