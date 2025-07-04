Brinsley thug jailed after savage attack on woman left her with facial fracture

A violent criminal who dragged a woman out of bed before subjecting her to a vicious attack has been jailed.

Samuel Kelham stormed into his victim’s Nottinghamshire home before making a beeline upstairs to her bedroom.

The woman – who was known to Kelham – was immediately punched in the face and pulled onto the landing by her hair.

In the savage and prolonged attack that followed, the victim had her head stamped on and kicked several times by Kelham.

After being punched by the 37-year-old again, the woman managed to escape his clutches before running outside to get help.

Kelham chased after her as she tried to alert neighbours, however, before throwing her to the ground and delivering two more kicks to her head.

The attack that morning on 14 December of last year left the woman with a complex facial fracture that required surgery.

Police arrived at the scene minutes later, by which time Kelham had already posted about what he had done on social media and fled in a car.

After ramming a police car to make his escape, Kelham’s vehicle was spotted by officers again in Derbyshire later that day and he was arrested.

He would go on to be charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and criminal damage – offences he pleaded guilty to in court.

Kelham, of Nottinghamshire, returned to Nottingham Crown Court to be sentenced on Thursday, July 3.

He was handed an extended custodial sentence of 17 years.

Kelham was sentenced to 12 years behind bars and will then spend an additional five years on licence when he's released.

He was also made the subject of an indefinite restraining order.

Detective Sergeant Parminder Ahluwalia, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Samuel Kelham thoroughly deserves the lengthy period he will now spend behind bars.

“His decision to subject his victim to the extreme and prolonged assault he did that morning was cowardly and disgraceful.

“After storming into the home of a woman he knew, he used his fists and feet to hit her again and again – leaving her with horrible injuries as a result.

“Even when she managed to fight him off and leave the property, he carried on pursuing her before assaulting her once again in public.

“In contrast to Kelham’s cowardly behaviour, the victim deserves immense credit for the strength and bravery she’s shown in helping us lock him up.

“Nottinghamshire Police takes a zero-tolerance approach to all incidents of violence against women and girls and will always do everything we can to get victims the justice they deserve.”