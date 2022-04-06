Brinsley sisters doing it for themselves in amazing eight-stone weight loss

Sisters Tracey Beer (left) and Karen Leake (right) have lost more than eight stone between them.

Tracey Beer and Karen Leake let their old bad eating habits creep in as they spent more time at home without their usual daily routines during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

And as the weeks went on, Tracey realised just how much of an impact it was having on her weight.

She said: “People were starting to ‘jokingly’ make comments to me about my weight, to which I would smile and joke back not letting on how deep and hurtful those comments were.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tracey (left) and Karen (right) before embarking on their weight loss journey.

“Being a comfort eater, I naturally turned to food as a comfort.”

Meanwhile her sister Karen was experiencing similar problems, while also coping with rheumatoid arthritis, COPD, acid reflux and anxiety.

“My husband had been furloughed so any sort of a daily routine was out the window,” she said.

“I wasn’t in good health at the time of lockdown so was considered one of the most vulnerable and, with hospital and doctor appointments cancelled, I felt trapped in my own four walls. It was a tough year.

“I was feeling stressed and miserable and would avoid looking in a mirror.”

But eventually there was a light at the end of the tunnel, when both sisters became determined to turn their lives around.

In June 2021, Tracey plucked up the courage to go along to Brinsley Parish Hall and re-join as a Slimming World member.

Tracey said, “I was welcomed with open arms and have never looked back – I made a promise to myself that I would commit every week.”

She then persuaded her sister to join and the pair began to feel empowered the keep the weight off for good.

After losing more than three and a half stone, Karen is now looking forward to wearing new clothes this summer instead of hiding away behind baggy clothes.

She can also look into the mirror again and vows to start capturing beautiful memories with her family instead of being behind the camera.

She said: “I’ve taken control back and made myself a priority.

“My anxiety is much better, and I've even swallowed my pride and brought myself a mobility scooter so I can go along with my husband and dog on long walks instead of staying at home.”

Tracey has lost more than four stone said she is now feeling “healthier and happier” than she has in a very long time.

She added: “It's not just about changing the way you shop, cook, and eat, for some people it goes a lot deeper – understanding the psychology of slimming as a comfort eater was a habit I needed to change.

“If I could give one bit of advice it would be to stay in a group.

“There is never any humiliation or judgment, only ever support and motivation to help you achieve your weight loss dreams.”

Brinsley Slimming World group meetings are held on Tuesdays, with two sessions running at 4.15pm and 5.45pm at Brinsley Parish Hall.

Weekly groups are also held in Eastwood, Kimberley and most surrounding areas.