Brinsley resident whose health blossomed after joining slimming group urges others to sign up

Brinsley resident Tina Leeke lost four and a half stone with Slimming World.

Before signing up in 2017, Tina Leeke was suffering with numerous health problems and mobility issues due to her weight, as well as struggling emotionally.

She said: “I was feeling so sorry for myself.

“High blood pressure was a main worry for me and then my joint pains got so bad I was scared to even come down the stairs in the morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The only way I could get down was on my bottom as the pain in my ankles was unbearable. I couldn’t sleep and would cry at the slightest thing and my mental state was taking a real bashing.

“I had always been overweight but now I had mobility issues and was putting on even more weight.”

Tina said things all changed when a leaflet for Slimming World dropped through her letterbox.

“I had never been to a group to lose weight,” she said.

“I always thought what difference would it make? But I felt I had no other option.

“I was nervous and lost when I went along to my first group but was straight away greeted with smiling faces.”

Tina was sceptical about Slimming World’s diet plan at first but decided to give it a go.

“I thought to myself how could I eat all this food and lose weight?

“My first week I had a small loss – but it was a loss. I hadn’t felt hungry, in fact I felt I had so much to choose from that I really enjoyed my week.

“Each week I chipped away at my weight, some weeks I had a big loss and some a small one.

“I’m not a drinker really so alcohol wasn’t a problem, but did have a terrible sweet tooth. I still enjoyed my social life with afternoon teas, just choosing wisely.”

Tina managed to lose four and a half stone in just over a year and saw her self-confidence and general health grow.

She said: “I’m now much healthier. I can now go long walks and not be out of breath.

“I no longer have high blood pressure or pains in my joints and best of all – no medication either.

“The only regret I have is not joining Slimming World earlier. Even through Covid lockdowns I maintained my weight with the help of the Zoom meetings, which gave me something to focus on each week.

“I have made some amazing friends too, who I love to see each week in the group.

“I was never very confident but losing weight has made me so much more confident with myself.”

The Brinsley Slimming World group meetings are held on Tuesdays, with two sessions running at 4.15pm and 5.45pm at Brinsley Parish Hall.

Weekly groups are also held in Eastwood, Kimberley and most surrounding areas.