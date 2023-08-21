Brinsley couple share their secrets to a happy marriage on National Couples Day

Tom White, 76, and Ann White, 85, reminisced about their time together after first meeting at The Robin Hood pub in Brinsley, just three miles from where they now live.

It was Tom who spotted Ann first, and said he couldn't help but be drawn to her charm.

He added: “Ann looked beautiful, and I knew she was the one for me.”

Ann and Tom White enjoying a special day out together.

Married for what the couple jokingly call a “bloody long time”, the Whites shared their secret to a lasting relationship.

Ann said: “Trust in each other. Never go to bed on an argument. Life is a lesson.”

While Tom cheekily said: “If the man gives in to the woman, it's better. Happy wife, happy life.”

Through the years, they've built a family legacy with children from Ann's previous marriage and some energetic grandchildren.

As they reflected on their proudest achievements, Ann admitted: “Mine is marrying him, and his is marrying me.”

Tom added: “You big-headed sod. But I agree, mine is our life together.”

Now family members of dementia specialist care home Wren Hall nursing home in Selston, their connection remains as strong as ever.

Reminiscence is crucial for individuals living with dementia as it helps to offer a bridge to their past, evoke emotional connections, and stimulate cognitive function.

When asked about the best part about living in the home, they both agreed that it was the fact that they could be together.

Keeping on the theme of togetherness, when asked if they had any further couple goals, Tom said: “Ask God if he’ll promise to take us to the next place together.”

Anita Astle MBE, owner and manager of Wren Hall, said: “Ann and Tom stand as a testament to the enduring power of love and companionship.