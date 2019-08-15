Bring your child to work day at Annesley-based car dealership

Youngsters got to find out what their mums and dads to at work when they took part in Pendragon's bring your child to work day.

Parents based at the Annesley based automotive retailer Pendragon got to show their children around, and teach them what makes up a large business.

Chloe Johnson, Jayden Meldrum, Maisie Dobson and Alfie Hall take a look at a BMW Roadster

Sophie Hugo, aged eight from Derby, whose mum Cammie works in the employee relations team said: “It’s been really fun to see where my mummy works and learn about the company.

"I got to sit in an electric BMW and also make a car out of building blocks.”

Jayden Meldrum, aged 10 from Annesley, whose mum Jann works in the customer services team said: “It was really exciting to look round the BMW i8 and i3. I found out lots of cool things about where my mum works like how they help customers and even found out that electric cars don’t have an exhaust!”

The group of eight to 13-year olds got an insight into the automotive industry, and got involved in a variety of activities.

Youngsters with BMW's electric cars

They also learnt more about electric cars and even had the chance to look round a BMW i3 and i8 before designing their own cars made from building blocks.

The event was organised by team members across a variety of departments at Pendragon, so children had the opportunity to find out more about all the different elements that make up a large business.

Following the activities, all of the children attended a graduation ceremony where they received certificates and a goody bag to celebrate their day.

Jo Moxon, HR director at Pendragon PLC said: “We were delighted to welcome these young children to our head office for the day to learn more about Pendragon and how important it is to our business to look after our customers.

Children take a look around BMW's new electric car

"We are passionate about inspiring people to consider a career in the automotive industry so this was a great opportunity to engage the youngest of fans and leave them feeling excited about working with cars.”

For further details on other schemes and opportunities available at Pendragon please visit: www.jobsatpendragongroup.co.uk