'Brilliant' Mansfield apprentice Zoe up for award after inspiring rise

Zoe Ruston’s story is one that should inspire all young people entering the world of work, underlining what they can achieve.

Especially as she has thrived in the construction industry, which is often perceived as male-dominated.

Zoe, 27, works for Travis Perkins, the UK’s largest builders’ merchants, who describe her as a “brilliant” apprentice.

Apprentice Zoe Ruston hard at work with her company Travis Perkins, based in Mansfield.

She began as a part-time sales assistant for Wickes when it was part of the Travis Perkins group.

She became a full-time sales assistant with Travis Perkins in 2019 and made such an impact that she was soon promoted to assistant manager of the company’s building materials store in Mansfield, at the Abbey Industrial Park.

Now Zoe, who lives in Mansfield, has been shortlisted as a finalist in the apprentice/trainee of the year category at the ‘Builders’ Merchants Journal’ (BMJ) Awards.

Zoe said: “This is a great honour, and to win would be fantastic.

Zoe Ruston has risen to the role of assistant branch manager at Travis Perkins's Mansfield store.

"I really enjoy my role at Travis Perkins. At our branch, it’s all about delivering value, convenience, brilliant service and consistency to our customers every day. Bring shortlisted is a great recognition of that.”

Zoe’s role includes training colleagues and helping with the communication of a customer services policy.

Luke Brittle, Travis Perkins’s regional director, said: “Zoe is a brilliant example of an apprentice.

"She is a dedicated assistant branch manager, always going above and beyond for her team and her customers.

"Everything that Zoe does is customer-focused and all about making Travis Perkins the best part of a builder’s day.”

The BMJ is the magazine for the wholesale construction distribution market. Its annual awards are much coveted and Zoe’s category is designed to hail apprentices or trainees that have a star quality about them.

What is certain to impress the judges about Zoe is that she has recently gained a diploma in management with a distinction.