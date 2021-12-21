Brighter future for Kimberley gym-goers as negotiations continue on leisure centre use

Kimberley Leisure Centre

Many residents were left devastated over the summer after a statement issued by Broxtowe Borough Council on the future of Kimberley Leisure Centre revealed that following the ending of an agreement with East Midlands Education Trust next spring, the building would be mostly used for the benefit of pupils.

Gym-goers were concerned that moving forward there would be no public swims during school hours and that gym opening times would be restricted.

But since the announcement, Kimberley School and Liberty Leisure Limited have been working together to develop a new service level hire agreement to ‘benefit the community and students’.

A joint statement from both parties said that points raised by some members of the local community, primarily regarding the use of the facilities during the school day, have now been fully taken into account.

The statement reads: “We are pleased to report that negotiations are working towards continuing to enable access to the public during the school day, whilst at the same time making better use of the building and facilities for the benefit of the students at the school.

“The aspiration of the planning group is that Liberty Leisure Limited will continue to be the service provider for all swimming activities, gym and fitness class memberships and will be able to allow some access during the school day.

“All other facilities, including the Sports Hall and football pitches, will be available for hire by the public through the Kimberley School.”

The statement revealed that the initial agreement with Liberty Leisure Limited would be for a period of three years but the starting date will be delayed.

It continues: “There does remain some work to do in relation to staffing, confirmation of the new hire agreement and other logistical challenges.

“Therefore, the implementation date for the new arrangements will not be until September 1, 2022.”

Additionally, a condition survey of the swimming pool has been commissioned with a view to undertaking works to extend the pool’s ‘shelf-life’.

Kimberley School is also working closely with Broxtowe Borough Council on how the government’s ‘Levelling Up Funding’ could be used to support the community’s access to sport and leisure facilities on the school site.

Andrew George, head teacher at Kimberley School, said: “I am delighted that we are making good progress with negotiations and can look forward to our students being able to make better use of the buildings and facilities during the school day.

“We have worked well with Liberty Leisure Limited and I am hopeful that we are working towards a compromise that will be to the benefit of our community and our students.”