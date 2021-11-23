Bright future ahead for Selston residents as railway station plans move forward

MP Lee Anderson is pictured in Selston.

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson has been relentlessly lobbying the Government for the reopening of the Maid Marian Line in the district, which runs through Selston and links the Robin Hood Line between Nottingham and Mansfield with the main railway line between Nottingham and Sheffield.

A £50,000 feasibility study was secured from the Restoring Your Railway Fund by Mr Anderson earlier this year in order to see if the line could re-open, and the MP confirmed plans to reintroduce a train station for Selston and Pinxton residents as part of the project.

This week, the venture has moved yet another step forward with the Transport Secretary announcing his eagerness to pursue the idea as part of the Integrated Rail Plan (IRP).

If it goes ahead, Mr Anderson hopes it will support some of the most disadvantaged communities where wages are lower than average to be able to access jobs.

He said: “I have always been passionate about improving our railways.

“Good transport links mean better access to jobs, our towns and cities.

“People in Ashfield want to hop on a local train or bus. The HS2 Eastern Leg means nothing to them.”

The MP is hoping to move plans forward as soon as possible, with hopes that all residents in the constiuency will soon be able to get directly to London from their hometown.

He added: “Rest assured I will be continuing my lobbying of Government to ensure these plans are delivered as soon as possible. But this is really positive news.

“My goal is that if you live in Ashfield, you can get on a train near your home and directly go to the capital.”

Neighbouring MP Mark Fletcher has also been involved in helping to get the Maid Marian Line moving again and welcomed the news.

Mr Fletcher said: “The reopening of the line to passengers alongside a new railway station is an excellent chance to level-up our often-forgotten communities.