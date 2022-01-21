BREAKING: Man charged with murder and attempted murder over Langwith Junction tragedy

Vasile Culea was arrested at his home on Grove Road, Church Warsop, yesterday, January 20, by detectives investigating the death of 86-year-old Freda and the attempted murder of 88-year-old Ken.

The couple were found by a concerned neighbour on Saturday, January 15, at 9am, at their home on Station Road, Langwith Junction.

Freda was pronounced dead at the scene, while Ken was found with life threatening injuries and today remains in hospital in a stable, but critical condition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire Constabulary released this picture of Kenneth and Freda Walker.

Derbyshire Police said Culea, aged 33, has today, Friday, January 21, been charged with murder and attempted murder.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

Assistant Chief Constable David Kirby, of Derbyshire Police, said: “I would like to thank all those who have come forward and supported the investigation so far.

“The incident has had an understandable impact on the community of Langwith Junction and the wider Shirebrook area.

“Our thoughts remain with the couple’s family and friends – and I, along with the whole of Derbyshire Police, send our best wishes to Ken.

“While today’s charge is clearly positive news, and one that I hope brings a degree of reassurance, the investigation into the incident continues and I would once again appeal for anyone who has any information to come forward.

“In particular detectives still want to speak to anyone who was walking or driving on Station Road between 4.30pm on Friday, January 14, and 9am on Saturday, January 15, to come forward as soon as possible.”

Anyone who may be able to help detectives with their enquiries is asked to contact Derbyshire Police as soon as possible, including reference 240-150122.