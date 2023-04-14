Brave youngsters across Mansfield and Ashfield honoured for courage in adversity

Thirteen young people have been honoured at the latest Mansfield Rotary Courage Awards.

The youngsters were nominated by their place of education to be honoured at the annual awards in front of their families and teachers.

The 32nd Mansfield Rotary Courage Awards, held at Portland College, saw the youngsters receive an engraved plaque from Karen Johnson, Mansfield Rotary president, and a civic citation from Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor.

Ms Johnson said: “We feel they are all deserving of honour for the way they have all shown courage over their own adversity.

“Courage is often described as the ability to conquer fear or despair. But courage is not only showing bravery in the face of danger, more often courage is the day-to-day determination and hard work of dealing with, adjusting to, and hopefully overcoming, the obstacles and harsh realities that life may present. It is a quality of mind, enabling one to face that hardship with resolution — a resolution with power and spirit. The power to make choices and set goals and to act upon them firmly without renouncing those objectives.

“The spirit to let that courage succeed by the behaviour and attitude shown to the world about them.

"That courage has been exemplified by all the young people here, but not only by those who have been nominated, but also by the parents, siblings, grandparents, and carers of these amazing young people who share in their lives and live with their difficulties.”

PJ Abrahams

Portland College, Harlow Wood

At the end of last year, keen sports fan PJ developed an illness that resulted in time in hospital to support his recovery, leading to PJ missing the last few weeks of term. He returned in January in excellent spirits, eager to continue his college programme, despite still not feeling 100 per cent, and keen to share his experiences in hospital. Progression tutor Ashleigh Smedley said: “PJ is accessing his usual classroom and daily timetable, and is acting as a role model for his peers, often helping them with various activities in the classroom and generally offering support, especially when someone is feeling ill. Not only this, but PJ is also continuing to volunteer around college with tasks such as litter-picking as part of his Duke of Edinburgh hours. Even when his health has not been the best since his return, PJ has continued to show a real commitment towards helping tidy the college as part of this. Overall, PJ has shown genuine courage and determination to overcome his illness and return to his usual schedule, even when this hasn’t been easy for him or his health."

Daniel Adams

The Garibaldi School, Forest Town

Manchester City FC fan Dan, of Clipstone, has been honoured for the way he has refused to allow a devastating accident and consequent injuries to hold him back. Mentor Christina Reinspach said: “The Dan I know was not going to let a ‘little’ thing such as a major fall and injuries stop him. When he lined up outside my door for the first development time of the school year, he made it clear it would be business as usual – and that means working his very best every day, every lesson. I don’t mean to suggest he was trying to pretend the accident hadn’t happened, quite the opposite. He was open about what had happened and how this affected him, but didn’t let the fall and his injuries define him and certainly did not let it hold him back. I didn’t have to worry about missed learning or a reduced timetable or arranging for work to be set so Dan could catch up. Instead, my main worry was to manage Dan’s very high expectations of himself. I had to remind him regularly it was okay to go slowly, it was okay to sit out PE if necessary, and it most certainly was fine to have an attendance below 100 per cent due to hospital visits. We are all impressed by Dan’s absolutely staggering resilience, his determination not to let this fall hold him back, his high expectations of himself, and his continuous good cheer throughout.”

Jacob Brentnall

Simply Sensory Training and Support, Mansfield

Julie Cowpe-Stephens and Helen Dillon, of Simply Sensory, describe Jacob Brentnall, who receives his education at home in Kirkby in in his bedroom, as “a truly remarkable young person who never ceases to amaze us”. They said: “Jacob is an inspiration to us all and makes all our worlds a brighter place. He is a joy to know and to be with.” Jacob has Sanfilippo syndrome, a degenerative and life-limiting condition, and is receiving palliative care. Throughout his whole life Jacob has faced many challenges. He has had numerous visits and stays in hospitals both locally and nationally, but never complains. Despite many health difficulties, he continues to shine, try his best and never gives up. Julie and Helen said: “Jacob has shown great resilience and courage; he is such a brave young person. He has a beautiful personality and lights up the room. He has amazing communication skills, which are very subtle, such as raising his eyebrows, hands, and moving his head. He uses every means to let us know his choices or if he doesn’t want to do something. This can take lots of effort, but Jacob always joins in, contributes, and has fun. He loves to explore crafts, messy play, sounds, and different objects with his hands — and also loves to watch visual stimuli.”

Molly Canning

West Nottinghamshire College, Mansfield

Young carer Molly, of Pleasley, who is studying for a BTEC level-three national extended diploma in performing arts practice, says drama has helped her a lot and she hopes to go to university or drama school, and “go on to make a name for myself in the industry”. Dale Shirtliffe, one of her college drama teachers, said: “She rarely allows what is going on at home to affect her attitude in college, even though she has had nights of very little sleep, trips to hospital, and constant worry about her mum. She also suffers with dyslexia, which caused her some problems at school. This resulted in her not wanting to attempt GCSE English in her first year at college, but after a lot of thought for her future, she made the decision to attend GCSE classes in her second year, in addition to her main college course. Yet she has approached it with a positive attitude and huge smile throughout the majority of this difficult process. Molly’s biggest asset is her positivity. When meeting her you would not know the toll her home life can take. She is an inspiration for the way she confronts life, in the face of an incredibly difficult situation, with such infectious positivity. She never complains and is fiercely independent in how she supports her mum, her friends and all those who come into contact with her.”

Bobby Cheney

West Nottinghamshire College, Mansfield

Early years teacher Cath Barker said Bobby, of Ollerton, should be recognised for overcoming his fear of making friends and flourishing on his childcare course and in maths and English lessons. Bobby, who is studying for a level-one beginners award in caring for children, enrolled after attending a specialist school with very small class sizes and had to adjust to being the only male in a class of more than 20 students at college. He has coped extremely well and become a well-respected peer within his class. Bobby had a difficult start to his education and early life, having experienced severe bullying and difficulties controlling his behaviour, which led to his exclusion from school. However, he was determined to make a fresh start at college and be successful. Aided by a learning support assistant in his lessons, Bobby is becoming more independent with each passing week. Cath said: “Bobby used to be very anxious and nervous about certain aspects of college, but this is no longer an issue for him. His organisational skills have improved dramatically, which has eased his anxiety to be almost non existent. Bobby was one of the first in his group to attend an early years setting for his work placement and has made a fantastic start.”

Benjamin Constantine

Fountaindale School, Harlow Wood

Nature and arts-lover Ben, of Misson, near Doncaster, lives life to the full, despite his physical limitations and challenges. Happy to try any of the activities at Fountaindale, Ben particularly enjoys art and craft activities, sports, and stories. Chris Evans, Fountaindale head of school, and Linda Smith, assistant headteacher Linda Smith, who nominated Ben, said his smile is magical and you cannot help but be happy when you are around him and that he also has a caring and daring side to his character. Ben recently raised £560 for Children In Need by doing a ramble, while he braved a snow centre and on his visit navigated the slopes in a sled with no fear. He also played a pantomime dame at Christmas, excelling and highlighting his willingness to throw himself into all activities. Well-liked and a very much- loved and respected member of the Fountaindale community, Ben regularly takes part in work experience in school and also helps to cook meals for staff each week, where he will peel, chop, cook, serve, and wash pots.

Courtney Edwards

The Brunts Academy, Mansfield

Courtney, of Mansfield, has been nominated for her courage and resilience in the past year. Elliott Mack, a Brunts teaching assistant, said it was a difficult time for Courtney, but she has turned it around to be an exemplary student. Courtney is particularly interested in sports, while art and drama are her favourite subjects at school. In the future she hopes to have a successful career in either animal care or hair, make-up, and beauty.

Matty Finch

A Place To Call Our Own, Mansfield

Music fan Matty, of Ordsall, joined APTCOO at a time when secondary education had become too difficult for him to sustain. Richard Wilcock, APTCOO special educational needs or disability tutor/outdoor education lead, said he is a credit to his mum, Dawn, who has ensured Matty gets the education he deserves. Mr Wilcock said: “Originally Matty came to us to access some alternative provision on the promise from us that there would be no pressure placed upon him and that we could guarantee him lots of fun. Little did we know that Matty would bring his own fun — and I speak for everyone at APTCOO when I say there is never a dull moment with him around. “Due to his positive contribution at APTCOO and the horticulture that he has participated in, he has begun to develop the green areas of our sites — and in doing so as developed his English and maths skills. Matty has made significant steps during the past year and transformed from a reluctant, passive learner into a reader, writer, and mathematician. He has also shown a great deal of maturity when helping less able learners with their tasks. This again demonstrates his growing confidence.”

Holly Hopkin

The Joseph Whitaker School, Rainworth

Swimming and cycling fan Holly Hopkin, aged 12, has been praised by teachers for overcoming challenges to excel in all she does at school. Esther Goodwin, head of house, said: “Holly is extremely tenacious and constantly strives for excellence. Although her condition, Stickler Syndrome, poses challenges for navigating our huge site, Holly never lets it stop her from excelling in all areas of the curriculum. She is one of the friendliest students with beautiful manners. She is popular and kind to everyone. Her resilience is an example to us all. She never complains, just gets on. And Holly consistently tries to make others happy.”

Alyssa Sharpe

Reach, Mansfield

Alyssa, of Clipstone, is willing to give anything a try and not fazed by a challenge according to Maria Williams, centre manager at Reach Mansfield, where Alyssa has been attending since September after leaving Yeoman Park Academy, Mansfield Woodhouse. Maria said: “She had previously come to us for visits with the school over a few weeks to see if she liked the centre. Luckily for us she did. She has settled in well. She has made several friends and is always willing to lend a hand. Alyssa has Desanto-Shinawi syndrome, which affects the tendons in her ankles. That sometimes causes Alyssa pain when walking long distances, but she doesn’t let this stop her. When we are on our Out and About sessions we sometimes struggle keeping up with her when she is pushing her wheelchair to Mansfield Superbowl because she can be quite speedy.” Alyssa particularly enjoys baking at Reach as well as joining in its health and fitness activities. Working in the coffee shop at Portland College is also something she looks forward to doing.

Valeria Taranenko

Queen Elizabeth’s Academy, Mansfield

Harry Styles-fan Valeria, who is visually impaired and has jerk nystagmus, bilateral optic nerve hypoplasia, photophobia and epi syndrome, which means she sometimes goes vacant, arrived in Mansfield with her family from war-torn Ukraine last summer. Lindsey Bland, her head of year and design technology teacher, said: “Despite these needs, Valeria joined our school family with a level of positivity that inspires both staff and students. She loves everything about school and wants to learn. Valeria also lives and breathes our Christian core values, especially through her kindness, truthfulness, and forgiveness. She openly says that every day at school she wants to be the best version of herself. Valeria is an absolute inspiration and thoroughly deserves recognition for her courage and positivity. I feel extremely proud and blessed to be her head of year.”

Archie Walker

REAL Education, Mansfield

Archie, who lives in Mansfield with his mum, sister and young nephew, lost his dad suddenly several years ago.The loss was devastating for Archie and he withdrew into himself. Eventually his anxieties prevented Archie, now aged 16, from attending school and he spent years hardly leaving his house, with most of his time spent in his bedroom. As time went by, it became more and more difficult for Archie to interact with people, including members of his own family. When Archie was first visited by REAL staff in November 2021, the only part of him they could see was his eyes from behind a blanket because he was so scared to be in the company of strangers. Nikki Purcell, head of schools, said: “Extremely small steps were needed to help Archie with his confidence and anxieties. We found he did not want to be how he was, but needed support to make those first steps. Through grit, determination, courage, and resilience, Archie is emerging as a wonderful young man with a vision and ambition for his future. Archie now goes out in public, supported by staff and family. He has attended one-to-one lessons and recently joined group lessons. He has gained qualifications in maths and English, taken an interest in his appearance and is learning to cook and grow plants. He is an inspiration to us all.”

Dylan Zhuta

Meden School, Warsop,

Year 11 student Dylan epitomises the words courage, determination, and resilience, according to his teachers. Charlotte Wild, head of year, said: “Throughout his time at Meden, Dylan has always had excellent attendance and attitude to learning. At the start of Year 11, he became unwell and lost lots of weight. Dylan underwent many tests to find out what was wrong and these tests are still ongoing. Despite this, Dylan was motivated and determined to get back to school. He returned as soon as he could and not once has complained about his illness or being behind. He does not give any excuses.” The football-mad teenager loves a challenge at school, so enjoys maths and physics, and finding out how things work.

