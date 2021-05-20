Brave Sutton man gears up for charity bike ride ahead of kidney transplant

Jack Denby will be getting in the saddle for 14 days in August to cycle from Edinburgh to London to raise money for Kidney Research UK – and has already raised nearly £4,000.

The 27-year-old grew up knowing one day he would need a transplant and says now ‘feels like the perfect opportunity to do something good’ before his health worsens.

"To raise awareness, hopefully raise some money and show that this illness shouldn’t define a person,” he said. “It certainly won’t define me or hold me back.

”It’s unbelievable how much interest this has generated.

"I can’t thank people enough for their generosity so far – their support is a huge boost for the challenge ahead.”

When Jack was 10 days old, his parents were told his kidneys had failed and his survival was ‘touch and go.’

He had surgery and throughout his childhood was in and out of hospital.

Jack’s condition stabilised but his kidneys slowly deteriorated each year and he expected he would eventually need a pre-emptive transplant to avoid dialysis.

However, in February, his kidney function plummeted and protein levels severely changed – which is how doctors recognise failing kidneys.

“My family and I had always assumed the need for dialysis and a kidney transplant was a long way off,” he said. “Suddenly it all became real. I went into a bit of shock.”

“I felt worried, but realised that I could be in a much worse place and instead thought what can I do to help people in a similar position?”

Jack initially hoped to raise £850 but has already reached more than £3,800 on his JustGiving page.

“Chronic kidney disease is something I’ve learnt to live with,” he said.

"I consider myself luckier than most. Although I have some side effects and restrictions like gout, fatigue, back pain, mostly I have been able to live a healthy life.

“There’s no cure for kidney disease and transplants are not a long-term cure, which is why I want to do my bit whilst I can.”

To make a donation, go to Jack’s fundraising page via https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jack-850challenge