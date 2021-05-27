Brave Skegby teen battling cancer fulfils dream to fly in Spitfire thanks to caring fundraisers

Jacob Fradgley was diagnosed with metastatic ewing sarcoma – which affects his bones and tissue around them – when he was 15 in May 2018.

And since he received the devastating news, the courageous 18-year-old has endured endless hospital visits and undergone more than 19 intense chemotherapy rounds and around 56 sessions of radiotherapy.

His cancer – which affects children and young people – is mainly in his pelvis but he also has tumours in his head, legs and spine.

Jason Fradgley in the Spitfire

He had made a recovery from the illness little more than two years ago, but sadly his remission lasted only nine months when in November 2019 he received the heartbreaking news the cancer had returned.

The former Quarrydale School pupil had surgery on his head to remove a tumour and numerous cycles of chemotherapy.

He was due to have the primary cancer removed from his pelvis but the surgery could not go ahead and is now continuing to receive life-saving treatment.

Jacob in the Spitfire at RAF Duxford in Cambridgeshire.

It led to kind-hearted people from across the area joining forces to raise money for Jacob, so he could achieve his dreams and create happy memories with his family.

Cash raised through the Mansfield and Ashfield Area Support Facebook group, led by Lisa Angell, collected more than £2,200 through appeals and a Just Giving page, which went towards Jacob’s bucket list ambition to fly in a Spitfire.

His special flight was at RAF Duxford in Cambridgeshire, the home of the Imperial War Museum, on May 20. He also met TV celebrity Guy Martin.

Fifteen-year-old Ruth Lamb, a dancer and regular fundraiser, also boosted funds for the special day with a further £1,000 when her fundraising efforts were shared on the group page.

Jacob Fradgley pictured with family during his Spitfire flight at Duxford.

Ruth, a pupil at the Christine March School of Dance, regularly organises charity fundraising.

During lockdown, she organised a range of activities from step and endurance dance challenges to raffles and sales.

Before the pandemic, she held a coffee and cake sale so Jacob could see the Lion King and recently bought a £150 voucher for him.

Ruth Lamb with Jacob Fradgley after her cake sale for Jacob before the pandemic.

After the flight, Jacob’s emotional mum Sammy Fradgley Carter wrote on Facebook: “So many emotions all in one day. Jacob Fradgley was literally speechless after his flight in the Spitfire. He even did a barrel role on his own, the pilot (‘Rats’) was absolutely great with him too doing other manoeuvres.

"It’s been absolutely amazing and was topped off as well with Guy Martin being there working on the Lancaster and we got to meet him too OMG!!!

"Memories made to last a lifetime”

Jacob said: “It was outstanding something that you could never replicate on the ground it left me both breath and speechless when I finally came back down. It was an all round amazing experience I won't forget soon.”

Lisa Angell, who organised the fundraising, said the group was ‘absolutely delighted’ to make Jacob’s dream come true.

“It happened thanks to generous Mansfield and Ashfield people donating,” she said.

"Jacob loved it. It was a lovely for Sammy too, as she said it had rekindled happy memories of going to Duxford with her mum and dad.“

For more details, go to https://www.facebook.com/Jacobs-journey-metastatic-ewing-sarcoma-291996018309282