Brave Penny inspires Greenwood Primary & Nursery School to wear blue for World Diabetes Day

Children at Greenwood Primary & Nursery School in Kirkby have been inspired by a fellow pupil to support World Diabetes Day by wearing blue to school.

Pupil, Penny Elland, has type 1 diabetes and is in year 4 at the school based on Sutton Middle Lane in Kirkby in Ashfield.

Penny’s family work closely with school staff to monitor her condition and Head Teacher Kim Tucker says that this mutual support means Penny is thriving, both academically and emotionally.

Kim said, “Penny is a true inspiration to us all. When she asked me if the school would raise awareness by recognising World Diabetes Day, I said it would be an honour.” Kim, who has type 2 diabetes herself, said the idea was fully embraced by the school. “Penny has bravely faced all the challenges of managing her diabetes with a smile. During the awareness day she led presentations to all year groups with such confidence, responsibility, and pride. I know her lovely family are so supportive and proud of her, as are her Greenwood family too. Penny is a shining Greenwood Star!”

Brave Penny Elland (3rd from left), with fellow pupils wearing blue for World Diabetes Day